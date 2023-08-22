Open Menu

Opera Co-production Lakm� To Stage In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :French composer L�o Delibes' opera Lakm� will make its Chinese debut at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing.

The play, co-produced by the NCPA, the Royal Muscat Opera House, the Fondazione Arena di Verona, and the Los Angeles Opera House, will be staged at the NCPA from Sept.

12 to 16.

Set in the mid-19th century, the play tells the story of a romantic tragedy between British soldier Gerald and Lakm�, daughter of Indian Brahmin Nilakantha.

One of Delibes' acclaimed masterpieces, the opera premiered in Paris in 1883.

