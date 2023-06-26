Open Menu

Operation Room Facilitating Media Persons To Expand Hajj Coverage

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) ::Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari has visited Press Operation Room of this year's Hajj season 2023 which is overseen by the Ministry with participation of 50 government agencies.

The Operation Room is working round the clock to facilitate media persons/reporters, covering annual pilgrimage.

On the occasion, Al-Dosari was briefed on services and work mechanisms of the Room and also checked on work progress at Virtual Press Center (VPC) which provides media services including videos and images to more than 1100 local and international reporters covering this year's Hajj season.

Since its launch, the VPC has made more than 1500 press materials available to journalists and will also be airing Hajj press conferences in five languages for three days starting on Monday.

The minister has also paid a visit to Press Operation Room of Saudi Press Agency (SPA) through which supervision and coordination are maintained with field reporters at the Holy sites. The room is one of four other media centers established by SPA at the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Al-Awali that also support international news agencies. The Minister was also briefed on SPA and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)'s collaborative efforts in order expand Hajj coverage.

He also met with the media liaison officers of several government agencies participating in covering the Hajj season with whom he discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint press work.

The minister also paid a visit to the headquarters of the General Commission For Audiovisual Media, where he was briefed on services and facilities it provides to local and international reporters covering the Hajj rituals.

He also checked on the work at the headquarters of the Ministry of Media at Arafat and the technologies it uses in covering annual pilgrimage.

He then paid a visit to the studios of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority at Jamaraat Bridge and was briefed on technologies used in the coverage of Hajj rituals.

He visited the media center of SPA at Arafat which is equipped with all necessary preparations to facilitate work of journalists and international media partners at the site.

Later, Al-Dosari visited Ministry's Headquarters at Mina site and checked on its preparedness and services. He also toured media center allocated for international journalists inside headquarters of the Ministry where he met with several journalists covering the pilgrimage.

Minister Al-Dosari thanked all employees of the Ministry and affiliated authorities who participate in covering the Hajj season, stressing importance of exerting more efforts to highlight the Kingdom's efforts and keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince to serve pilgrims and facilitate Hajj journey.

