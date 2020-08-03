UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Candidate Ali Sworn In As Guyana's President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Opposition candidate Ali sworn in as Guyana's president

Georgetown, Guyana, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Guyana's opposition candidate was sworn in as president on Sunday, hours after being declared winner of the disputed March 2 general election in the oil-rich, cash-poor South American nation.

Irfaan Ali, 40, of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) was named the top vote-getter by Guyana Elections Commission chief Claudette Singh 154 days after the poll, following a recount, court battles and allegations of fraud.

Outgoing leader David Granger, 74, said his coalition "respects the lawful consequences of the 'declaration'" by the elections commission, but also said claims of electoral fraud and other irregularities would be taken to the High Court.

Granger appealed to his supporters to be peaceful.

Ali called for national unity in this former British colony whose population is almost evenly split among ethnic lines, with descendants of Indian indentured laborers supporting the PPP and descendants of African slaves backing Granger's coalition.

"There is only one future and that future requires a united Guyana, that future requires a strong Guyana," Ali said.

The election in Guyana, a country of 750,000 bordered by Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname, was being watched more closely than might ordinarily be the case because the winner will be in control of a coming oil boom.

Last December, ExxonMobil began commercial exploitation of a huge 2016 oil discovery off the coast, and production is expected to grow from 52,000 barrels per day to 750,000 from 2025.

The declaration of Ali, a former housing minister, as winner brings to an end five months of court cases by Granger's Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (ANPU-AFC) over results from a national vote recount, after international observers said initial results in Guyana's most densely populated electoral district had been inflated in favor of the incumbent.

International parties including the Organization of American States (OAS), Caribbean Community (CARICOM), European Union, US, Britain and Canada had called for recount figures to be used to declare the winner.

On July 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said Guyana needed to "get on with" a transition of power, and two weeks later imposed visa sanctions on members of Granger's administration "responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Guyana."Under Guyana's proportional representation electoral system, the PPP won 33 of the 65 seats in the National Assembly with 233,336 votes. The APNU-AFC earned 31 seats with 217,920 votes.

Related Topics

Election India National Assembly Canada Democracy Vote European Union Oil Split David Alliance Brazil Suriname Guyana Venezuela March July December Visa Sunday 2016 From Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Court Election 2018 Opposition Housing Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

10 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.