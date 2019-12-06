UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Figure Freed In Nigeria After Court Ruling |free Opposition Activist

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Opposition figure freed in Nigeria after court ruling |free opposition activist

Abuja, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Nigerian opposition activist Omoyele Sowore and co-defendant Olawale Bakare were set free on Thursday after months in detention, for alleged treason.

"Our clients have been released. They were released to a lawyer in our team," said their lawyer Femi Falana.

The pair were released hours after a judge gave the secret police 24 hours to release Sowore, who had been held since August by the Department of State Services (DSS) after urging protests under the online banner "#RevolutionNow".

Sowore, 48, also ran unsuccessfully against President Muhammadu Buhari in the February polls.

In conjuction with his release the DSS "also paid a symbolic fine of 100,000 Nigerian naira ($276) for failing to obey an earlier judgement, the lawyer said.

In October, a high court in Abuja, the Federal capital, ordered that Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare be released on conditional bail, but the authorities kept them locked up.

Sowore and Bakare were accused of "treasonable felony", "cyberstalking" the president and money laundering, among other charges.

Sowore, who runs news website Sahara Reporters which regularly reports on official graft, had called for nationwide protests against misrule in Nigeria.

A series of street protests have been held in Abuja calling for his release.

Related Topics

Police Fine Abuja Nigeria Money February August October Court Opposition

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

3 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

1 hour ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

2 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

2 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

2 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.