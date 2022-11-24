UrduPoint.com

Opposition Leader Anwar Named Malaysia PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Opposition leader Anwar named Malaysia PM

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia's perennial opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was named prime minister on Thursday, ending a days-long political impasse after inconclusive polls.

His ascension -- making him the country's fourth leader in as many years -- caps a turbulent political life for Anwar, during which he served jail time on corruption and sodomy charges.

"After taking into consideration the views of Their Royal Highnesses the Malay Rulers, His Majesty has given consent to appoint Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia," read a statement from the royal palace.

The 75-year-old reformist leader was scheduled to be sworn-in at 5 pm (0900 GMT).

At the weekend election, Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition won the most seats, 82, on an anti-graft message -- but fell short of the required 112-seat majority.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) bloc had grabbed 73.

Muhyiddin, who was backed by an Islamist party, told reporters Tuesday that since no bloc had enough numbers, the king had initially asked him and Anwar to form a "unity government".

Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, had summoned the two rivals in a bid to break the deadlock.

For Anwar, the premiership is the culmination of a rollercoaster 25 years.

The firebrand former student activist was close to power in the late 1990s, as finance minister and deputy prime minister to Mahathir Mohamad.

But the two had a bitter falling out over how to handle the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

Mahathir sacked Anwar, who was also expelled from their then party the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), and charged with corruption and sodomy -- the latter a crime in the largely Islamic nation.

He was sentenced to six years in jail for corruption in 1999, with an additional nine years added for the sodomy charge the following year, the two sentences to run consecutively.

