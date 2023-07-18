Open Menu

Opposition Leader Found Dead In Moldova's Breakaway Region

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The leader of an opposition party in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria has been found dead, authorities said on Monday.

The region's interior ministry said the body of 47-year-old Oleg Horjan had been found at his home near Tiraspol, Transnistria's main city.

His body bore "signs of a violent death", it said .

Horjan was the leader of the Communist Party of Transnistria and advocated closer ties with Russia.

"Oleg Horjan's wife found his body in one of the rooms, next to an open safe. The safe is empty," a ministry statement said.

The Moldovan police said Horjan had been shot dead. Investigators in the region pointed to "multiple stab wounds" to the man's neck and back as well as head injuries.

Investigators said the crime was committed on the night of July 16-17 and pointed to robbery as a possible motive.

