Opposition leader Guaido returns to Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to Venezuela on Tuesday following a 23-day international tour in which he defied a ban on leaving the country imposed by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Guaido announced his return on Twitter before being greeted by a throng of cheering supporters at the Caracas international airport, where he arrived on a flight from Portugal.