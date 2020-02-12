Opposition Leader Guaido Returns To Venezuela
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:00 AM
Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to Venezuela on Tuesday following a 23-day international tour in which he defied a ban on leaving the country imposed by President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Guaido announced his return on Twitter before being greeted by a throng of cheering supporters at the Caracas international airport, where he arrived on a flight from Portugal.