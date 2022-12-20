UrduPoint.com

Opposition Reach Deal To Unseat Fiji PM

Published December 20, 2022

Opposition reach deal to unseat Fiji PM

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's opposition reached a deal on Tuesday to form a new coalition government, party officials said, signalling an end of Frank Bainimarama's 16-year rule of the South Pacific island nation.

The minor Social Democratic Liberal Party said its executive had voted 16-14 in favour of joining a broad coalition led by two-time coup leader and former rugby international Sitiveni "Rambo" Rabuka, who looks set to be the country's next prime minister.

As the news began to filter through, supporters outside Rabuka's headquarters erupted into a joyous polyphonic song.

Car horns blared and supporters danced in the streets brandishing traffic cones, shawls and placards.

Party supporter Elijah Rokoderea said he was relieved to see Bainimarama lose power.

"I feel like breaking open the ceiling and celebrating man," he told AFP from Rabuka's campaign headquarters.

"It's been 16 years of this oppressive government. You can't even organise a protest." Security guard Mitele Tuqiri said he was ecstatic. "We are going to celebrate tonight, and then tomorrow it will continue." Bainimarama came to power in a 2006 coup but later won two elections to legitimise his rule.

His government has frequently used the legal system to push aside opponents and silence critics and the media.

Bainimarama has not spoken in public since briefly fronting reporters before casting his vote last Wednesday.

The election had ended in deadlock, with neither Bainimarama nor Rabuka holding enough seats to form a parliamentary majority.

They have spent days courting the social democrats, and their devout Christian leader who has demanded key ministerial posts in any new government and that Fiji establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

Details of the final coalition deal are not yet clear.

Bainimarama has vowed to respect the outcome of the election, but many Fijians will wait anxiously to see his response.

Fiji has been upended by four coups in the past 35 years, and the possibility of military intervention loomed over this year's vote.

Rabuka wrote to the country's military commander to step in after questioning early voting results that were delayed by technical "anomalies" and an app glitch.

Even before the election count was complete he was summoned by police for questioning before being released.

