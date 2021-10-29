UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Sudan Military Coup Grows

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The decision by Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve the country's government this week sparked angry street protests but he is also facing mounting opposition on multiple other fronts.

Top civil servants, including Sudanese ambassadors, as well as other groups and institutions have riled against the top general's move.

And it started even before Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir -- made plain his power grab in a state television address on Monday.

The ministry of culture and information appears to be the first institution to rebel, making use of its Facebook page.

As the day of the coup went on it published information on the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, cabinet ministers and other officials.

Each update was accompanied by the hashtag: "no going back is possible".

That phrase has long been the rallying cry of supporters of civilian rule in Sudan, which has been ruled since August 2019 by a joint civilian-military council as part of a planned transition to full civilian control.

On Wednesday, the Khartoum governorate added its voice to those opposing the coup even as the governor was among those ordered detained by Burhan.

A statement signed by "director generals" and other officials at the governorate "condemns General Burhan's military coup" and said there would be "no return" to the autocracy of the past.

It also voiced support for "civil disobedience" and demanded that "essential goods" such as flour and emergency medical supplies be made available to protesters.

