Opposition wins Kosovo election: commission

Pristina, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Opposition parties took the lead in Kosovo's vote on Sunday, the election commission said, vanquishing the party of former guerrillas who have dominated politics for the past decade.

With nearly 75 percent of the ballots counted, the opposition Vetevendosje and LDK were ahead with 25.9 percent and 25.2 percent of the votes respectively, according to the election commission.

The PDK, in power since 2007, conceded defeat with 21.35 percent of the vote.