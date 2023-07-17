'Oppressive' heat wave scorches US west and south

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Swaths of the United States home to more than 80 million people were under heat warnings or advisories Sunday, as relentless, record-breaking temperatures continued to bake western and southern states.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "a widespread and oppressive heat wave" in parts of the Southwest, western Gulf Coast, and southern Florida, with sizzling temperatures carrying into the coming week raising health risks for millions.

Southern Californians, who saw thermometers peak at 105-110 degrees Fahrenheit (41-43 Celsius) on Saturday, face a second day of similarly brutal temperatures, with the mercury expected to top 115F (46C) in parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona, the NWS said.

By Saturday afternoon, California's famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a life-threatening 124F (51C). The next day, early afternoon temperatures were hovering around 118F (47.7C), amid forecasts it could reach up to 128F (53C).

Tourists visited the national park to get a glimpse of what the NWS warned would be a "life-threatening daytime heat" set to last until Tuesday night.

Visitor Eliana Luna told broadcaster MSNBC on Sunday the heat felt like a "burning sensation" on her body.

"The heat, you can feel it dripping through the back, all the way down," she said.

The day before, the town of Idyllwild, east of Los Angeles and some 5,400 feet (1,645 meters) above sea level, blew past its previous record to reach 100F.

Imperial, California -- east of San Diego -- tied its daily record of 116F. Sunday's high was forecast at 114F.

The NWS has said heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and urged Americans to take the risk seriously.

"In total, from South Florida and the Gulf Coast to the Southwest, over 80 million people remain under either an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory as of early this morning," the NWS said in a Sunday morning bulletin.