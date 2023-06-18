Optimistic distance walker anticipates refund of partially used Hajj dues

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Usman Arshad, the determined distance walker who covered over 5,400 km on foot from Okara to Makkah, remains hopeful of reclaiming his deposited Rs 1.12 million for unused hajj services, reflecting his unwavering optimism that inspires others with the transformative power of hope and justice.

In an interview with APP, Usman, a student of BS Mass Communication at the University of Okra, expressed his gratitude towards the Pakistan Hajj Mission for assisting him in obtaining a Hajj visa.

He mentioned that he had commenced his journey before the official issuance of the Hajj visa had commenced, and due to Hajj Mission's support, he was able to embark on his sacred pilgrimage, even though he initially held only an Umrah visa.

He mentioned that he was instructed to submit an amount of Rs 1.12 million as hajj dues, even though he did not utilize various services included in the government scheme hajj package. Following the payment, he is currently residing in a building allocated by the Pakistan Hajj Mission and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Upon returning to Pakistan, he intends to claim a refund of the air ticket cost, which amounts to Rs 250,000 and other services he did not use.

He plans to justify this refund request by stating that he utilized the accommodation and transportation services provided by the government Hajj scheme for pilgrims in Makkah, but did not utilize these services during his stay in Madinah.

Usman Arshad remains optimistic about receiving a refund for the amount he deposited, considering that he was charged for hajj services that he did not avail of during his pilgrimage.

25-year-old Usman shared his remarkable tale of embarking on an extraordinary journey with just a modest rucksack, an umbrella, and a reliable pair of trekking shoes. Guided by his unwavering determination, he traversed numerous nations until he ultimately reached the revered city of Makkah.

Demonstrating unparalleled determination and unwavering devotion, Usman crossed multiple countries, including Iran, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, until he received a heartfelt welcome from the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

Throughout his incredible expedition, he shared that he incurred expenses totaling 850,000 and maintained an impressive daily walking range of 35 to 60 kilometers.

The idea of walking to Makkah first sparked in Usman's mind back in 2021.

