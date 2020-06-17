UrduPoint.com
Oracle Shares Slump On Earnings Hit By Pandemic

Wed 17th June 2020



San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Oracle shares fell Wednesday after the business software company reported its earnings took a hit from the pandemic's toll on hotels, shops and other enterprises that rely on its cloud computing offerings.

Oracle reported a profit of $3.1 billion on revenue of $10.4 billion in the fiscal quarter that ended May 31, compared with $3.7 billion net income on $11.1 billion in revenue during the same period a year earlier.

The quarter also ended Oracle's 2020 fiscal year, with the Silicon Valley-based company reporting that its annual revenue was down slightly from 2019.

"Our overall business did remarkably well considering the pandemic," Oracle chief executive Safra Catz said in the earnings release.

"But, our results would have been even better except for customers in the hardest-hit industries that we serve such as hospitality, retail, and transportation postponing some of their purchases."Oracle shares were down about four percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

The Silicon Valley firm competes in some segments with rivals such as Google, Amazon and microsoft.

