Orange, green or yellow? Campaigning for pro-EU votes in Belfast

Belfast, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :In the dim light of early evening in south Belfast, Paula Bradshaw was knocking on doors, hoping to secure the votes of anti-Brexit householders.

"We're pro-remain, we're a centre-ground, cross-community party," she said quickly, after one woman opened the door of a red-brick townhouse.

The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland is facing an uphill battle to present itself as a home for pro-EU voters in an election drive defined by Brexit.

But it's also up against more familiar allegiances.

- Voice to the voiceless - In the 2016 referendum, nearly 56 percent of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the European Union.

Since then, those 440,000 have been largely voiceless in the British parliament.

Republican Sinn Fein -- the British-run province's largest "remain" party -- traditionally refuses to take their seats in London, while a solitary independent "remain" MP has retired.

That's left the pro-"leave" Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose Westminster MPs have enjoyed a key role backing the minority government of the ruling eurosceptic Conservatives.

Alliance wants that to change on Thursday.

"What we want to be doing, especially in Constituencies like South Belfast, where 70 percent voted to remain, is really just to provide that voice -- a very positive expression of what being in the EU is about," Bradshaw told AFP.

- A new colour? - A key aim is to go beyond the "orange and green" politics which traditionally divide a pro-British unionist electorate and republicans who favour a united Ireland.

At the last election in 2017, 17 of the territory's 18 seats went to the DUP (10) and Sinn Fein (seven).

Alliance does not take a stance on the constitutional status of Northern Ireland.

"We have really tried not to conflate the Brexit question, which is quite existential for people, with the green and orange constitutional issue here," said Bradshaw.

"The impact from Brexit will affect everybody equally regardless of where they sit on their aspirations for Northern Ireland." That may offer a home for shades of opinion lost in the divide, including unionist remainers.

There is public anger at the DUP and Sinn Fein, whose inability to resolve their differences has left Northern Ireland without a power-sharing government for over 1,000 days.

Across Belfast canary yellow placards of the Alliance Party urge "Demand Better".

- Deep-held beliefs - Convincing voters Alliance can be truly neutral on the founding dispute of Northern Irish politics may prove difficult, however.

The legacy of the bloody, three-decade dispute over British rule in Northern Ireland is never far from the surface, although Alliance leader Naomi Long disagrees.

"Brexit is not an orange or green issue and Alliance is not an orange or green party," Long claimed in the party manifesto.

But Brexit -- particularly fears of a return to a "hard border" with EU-member Ireland to the south -- has revived fears of a return to the tensions and violence of the past.

Johnson rejects the claims as scaremongering. "There will be no checks on goods from GB to NI, from NI to GB," he promised on Friday.

Still, unionists fear the complicated arrangement could trigger Northern Ireland's split from mainland Britain. Sinn Fein wants a referendum on Irish unity within five years.

- Tactical threats - Electoral pacts and tactical voting among republican parties could consolidate much of the remain vote into parties competing directly with Alliance.

The DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly took the South Belfast constituency with just 30 percent of the vote in 2017.

A deal between nationalists has seen Sinn Fein pull out and back the SDLP's Claire Hanna -- a remainer republican who says she would not abstain from parliament.

Alliance's refusal to enter into pacts may even return a pro-Brexit MP.

- Low turnout - Alliance may also face a simple problem of apathy.

Despite favouring remain, Northern Ireland had a turnout of just under 63 percent for the EU referendum -- the lowest of any region.

Queen's University Belfast politics lecturer Jamie Pow has said the "relative disengagement was almost certainly linked to the marginal attention given to Northern Ireland or Irish issues during the campaign".

Tired of being unspoken for, many voters have stopped answering calls to action.

Bradshaw finds doors remain closed while the response from those who do open seems tepid.

More often than not she tucks a glossy flyer through a letter box, calling herself "progressive", "inclusive" and "pro-European".

She hopes someone reads it and it strikes a chord.