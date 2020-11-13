Orange wins 2.2 bn French tax dispute

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :French telecoms group Orange said Friday it had won a tax dispute that will allow it to reclaim more than 2.2 billion Euros ($2.6 billion).

Orange said it won its claim in France's top administrative court, which also confirmed the judgment.

The group said it would allocate the returned funds "in a fair and balanced manner in a way that will benefit the development of the company, its employees and its shareholders".

Orange added the money, which will not be subject to tax, will be recorded as current tax income and help reduce net debt.

The cash relates to back tax on the group's 2005 integration of its Cogecom holding during an internal reorganisation.