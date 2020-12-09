UrduPoint.com
Orban Voices Hope For Deal On EU Virus Recovery Fund

Warsaw, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :There is "a good chance" of a deal being struck at this week's European summit on the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday.

Both Hungary and Poland have threatened to veto the budget and recovery fund if the German EU presidency presses demands that the bloc's member countries respect rule-of-law criteria in order to receive funds.

"I believe that we have a good chance to close this file this week at the summit on Thursday," Orban said during a visit to Warsaw to consult his Polish allies on the issue.

"There is a centimetre that separates us," Orban said on Polsat news channel.

Orban nonetheless underlined that Poles and Hungarians remained "on one side and that the German presidency is on the other. We have a chance at a Polish-Hungarian victory".

Budapest and Warsaw last month blocked the EU's 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.

1-trillion) budget and coronavirus rescue package over its tying of funds to respect for the rule of law.

Both governments are accused by Brussels of rolling back democratic freedoms, notably judicial independence in Poland and press freedom in Hungary.

Questioned by reporters after Orban's talks with Polish leaders, government spokesman Piotr Muller spoke of "maintaining the position" of both countries on the "need to separate" rule of law criteria from budgetary issues.

Germany, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, said Tuesday it hoped that in the coming hours and days that Hungary and Poland would lift their vetoes, adding it was irresponsible to block the recovery fund.

If Germany is working for a compromise ahead of the summit on Thursday in Brussels, the European Commission has nonetheless prepared alternative options to allow the recovery fund to take off without the two holdout countries.

