Budapest, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :As Hungarians prepare to vote in Sunday's general election, a key source of information for many is the country's public television.

But with international media watchdogs saying the main M1 channel has become a mouthpiece for nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, many worry it could skew the campaign.

AFP watched its coverage over 24 hours on March 23.

- 'Staying out of the conflict' - While Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated global news headlines, almost every M1 bulletin began not with the situation on the ground there but with several minutes hammering home key Hungarian government talking points.

The 6:00 am news bulletin set the tone with the strapline, "Hungary will stay out of the conflict", over a piece relaying that message from Justice Minister Judit Varga.

Other bulletins repeated government ministers saying "Hungarians want peace" and "Hungarian interests must be protected".

Almost every programme also featured extensive footage of Orban or Fidesz president-elect Katalin Novak glad-handing aid workers and Ukrainian refugees at the border, along with Orban's promise that "no one will be left behind".

The other key message was Hungary's opposition to the "dangerous" idea of sanctions on Russian energy imports, on which Hungary is heavily dependent.

In its more than three and a half hours of coverage of the war, roughly 40 minutes was taken up with relaying government-friendly points of view.

Fidesz also got several slots to present its views on other topics unchallenged, with one MP appearing repeatedly to promise families more financial support if the party wins the election.

- Opposition's 'continuous lies' - Even more frequent than the amplification of Fidesz narratives was negative coverage of the opposition and others critical of the government, which took up almost 50 minutes of airtime.

Orban has refused to allow weapons for Ukraine to cross Hungarian territory and opposition politicians disagreeing with this were portrayed as wanting Hungary to "enter the war".

Pro-government outlets like the Origo newspaper were quoted at length to help make the point.

The 6:00 am bulletin found space for a story from the paper claiming opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay's "continuous lies are getting more dangerous".

Seven minutes towards the end of the main hour-long 7:30 pm news programme were given over to two press stories claiming Marki-Zay had "contradicted himself" in his campaign statements and also offended gay people.

This was followed by a piece repeating a confusing and thinly-sourced theory suggesting shadowy links between the opposition and the US Democratic Party.

Viewers also saw frequent appearances from talking heads at Fidesz-friendly think tanks, asked questions such as: "Why do opposition party politicians have such a belligerent narrative?" Towards the end of the 7:30 pm show, parties from the main opposition coalition received just under two minutes to present brief snatches of their programme.

- The missing war - As for reports on Ukraine itself, they were rarely at the top of any of the bulletins.

An exception was the 7:00 am broadcast, where around 20 seconds of footage of the aftermath of Russian bombardment was followed by some stock pictures of the Kremlin.

A correspondent in Ukraine's Transcarpathia region bordering Hungary then told viewers that the situation there was broadly peaceful.