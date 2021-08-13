UrduPoint.com

Orc-ward! Amazon Ends New Zealand's Role As Middle Earth

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Orc-ward! Amazon ends New Zealand's role as Middle Earth

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Amazon on Friday dumped New Zealand as the location of its big-budget "The Lord of The Rings" series after just one season, in a major blow to the South Pacific's self-styled middle Earth.

Officials in Wellington had hoped multiple seasons of the show would give the local film industry a long-term boost similar to Kiwi director Peter Jackson's epic Tolkien movies.

With an eye on post-pandemic travel, they were also banking on footage of New Zealand's rugged beauty again sparking a tourism boom among fantasy fans.

But with shooting on season one recently completed and set to premiere in September 2022, Amazon announced production of the next season would move to Britain.

"We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand... for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey," Amazon Studios vice-president Vernon Sanders said.

New Zealand's Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash, who had offered Amazon generous incentives to stay, said the film industry was "incredibly competitive and highly mobile".

"We have no regrets about giving this production our best shot with government support," he said.

"However we are disappointed for the local screen industry.

" Nash said Amazon had spent NZ$660 million ($460 million) in New Zealand as it sought to create a series that could emulate the runaway success enjoyed by "Games of Thrones".

The government was to rebate 25 percent of the budget, although that will be cut to 20 percent because of the move.

Amazon said the decision to shift was in line with its strategy of expanding in Britain, where many of its productions are already based.

The still-unnamed series explores storylines set in author J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy realm of Middle Earth long before the events depicted by Jackson, who has no involvement in the production.

Jackson's fellow Kiwis have embraced Middle Earth as part of the country's cultural identity, and even now -- seven years after the last Hobbit movie's release -- giant models of dragons and wizards decorate Wellington airport.

International tourism also leaned heavily on the fantasy epic before the pandemic, with attractions such as the Hobbiton movie set and numerous operators offering Lord of the Rings location tours.

Opposition spokesman Todd McClay said the government should have sought a commitment from Amazon to stay in the country before signing off on multi-million Dollar rebates.

"This is a huge missed opportunity for New Zealand," he said.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Dollar Mobile Budget Tours Wellington Vernon Jackson September From Government Industry Best Million Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2021

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.