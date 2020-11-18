UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orcas Blamed For Disappearance Of S.Africa Great White Sharks

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Orcas blamed for disappearance of S.Africa great white sharks

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Killer whales are suspected to be behind the disappearance of great white sharks off Cape Town's coast over the last few years, according to a report published by South Africa's government on Tuesday.

The vanishing of great whites from the coastal sites False Bay and Gansbaai had previously been blamed on illegal hunting and overfishing, among other causes.

But the results of a study conducted by a government-appointed team of nine local and international experts suggest that orcas could be the culprits, after a pair of killer whales was first sighted in the area in 2015.

The researchers said they "found some evidence for a causative link between the appearances of a pod of orcas that had specialised on preying on white sharks".

The number of great whites in the area is not known, but spotters initially reported steep declines in 2017 -- then an extended absence.

The remains of five great white sharks killed by orcas were discovered in the Gansbaai area in 2017.

Another shark killed in a similar fashion was found on a beach this year, and there could be many more, a marine biologist and one of the researchers, Alison Kock, said during the report presentation.

"Each and every time that this happened, there was an immediate drop and gap in white sharks sighting," Kock said, conceding that "we still don't have all the answers".

Great white sharks are a big tourist attraction in South Africa -- they are viewed from boats or from cages lowered into the water.

Related Topics

Water Cape Town South Africa 2017 2015 All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

46 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

43 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

45 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

19 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.