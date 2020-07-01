UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Order For Brazil's Bolsonaro To Wear A Mask Dismissed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Order for Brazil's Bolsonaro to wear a mask dismissed

Brasília, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :A judge in Brazil on Tuesday dismissed a court ruling requiring President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Daniele Maranhao Costa said the order was unnecessary since face masks are already mandatory in the capital Brasilia.

The attorney general's office, which represents the government in legal matters, made precisely that argument in its appeal filed on Friday.

Maranhao Costa, however, did not say whether the far-right president should or should not wear a mask, simply that the specific order concerning the president was redundant.

In his appeal, Bolsonaro simply asked to be treated as any other resident of the country's Federal capital, where mask use has been mandatory since April.

Breaking the rule can result in a fine of 2,000 reales -- nearly $400 -- and so far, the president has not been fined for failing to wear a mask.

Bolsonaro has regularly broken the social distancing measures in place in the capital, giving handshakes and hugs at rallies, hosting barbecues, hitting the shooting range and going out for hot dogs, generally without a mask.

The president, who has famously compared the virus to a "little flu," has railed against the measures state and local authorities are taking to fight it, arguing that business closures and stay-at-home measures are needlessly wrecking the economy.

However, since the first ruling on June 22, Bolsonaro has worn a mask at all public appearances.

Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world after the United States, with nearly 60,000 deaths and 1.4 million confirmed cases.

Related Topics

World Business Fine Brasilia Brazil United States April June All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 July 2020

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

8 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

10 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.