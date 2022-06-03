UrduPoint.com

Order To Remove Mexican Street Food Signs Leaves Bitter Taste

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Order to remove Mexican street food signs leaves bitter taste

Mexico City, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The erasure of colorful pictures of tacos and other mouth-watering street food from stands in the heart of Mexico City has dismayed fans of the signs, considered part of the capital's identity.

The mayor's office in the district of Cuauhtemoc, which includes the city's historic center and several other traditional neighborhoods, ordered the removal of the images that adorned hundreds of food kiosks.

They have been replaced by a nondescript government sign declaring that Cuauhtemoc -- one of 16 districts in the sprawling capital -- "is your home." It is a matter of "order and discipline" to improve the city's image, said the district's mayor, Sandra Cuevas, who snatched the position from the ruling left-wing party in last year's elections.

It may seem like a minor matter in a city of nine million people plagued by heavy traffic, pollution and the risk of deadly earthquakes -- but the metal stands, where thousands gather to eat, and their signs are part of the city's DNA, according to a citizen group opposed to the move.

"It's an attack on the identity of the city and of all Chilangos (residents of the capital)," Aldo Solano, a 35-year-old art historian, told AFP.

"They erased many signs that are popular art, part of the traditional image" of the city, he added.

The signs themselves represent the menu of the street food stalls, which number in the thousands across the capital.

Drawings of steaming tacos or a smiling pig in a saucepan leave no doubt that here you can savor the famous Mexican tortilla-based dish, or pork "carnitas" fried in lard.

The illustrations date back to the beginning of the 20th century when Mexico had high rates of illiteracy.

"That's why an iconography was used. Now it's not the case, but the tradition has been preserved," Solano said.

The goal of competing food vendors is to be easily noticed by hungry customers in a crowded public space.

"It's a basic marketing tool," said Tamara de Anda, 28, a member of a group that is building a digital archive of city signs with input from citizens.

Vendors fear customers will now find it harder to know what each stall sells, but they dare not protest due to fears of getting in trouble.

"They told us 'take it away or take it away,'" said a fruit juice vendor who did not want to be named.

Mayor Cuevas, 36, has been involved in several controversies.

In March she was temporarily suspended from office for assaulting some police officers, to whom she had to apologize.

Even before she was elected, she was accused by Mexico City officials of "extorting" informal merchants so they could work, which she denies.

Since 1985, Adan Navarrete has painted numerous storefronts with drawings like a chef showing off a dish or a smiling clown for a children's party store.

However, his business began to decline with the adoption of new painting techniques in the 1990s.

The removal of the street food signs -- which the 53-year-old calls a "very big mistake -- is another blow.

"Maybe it seems ugly, but it's art," he said.

He fears that some of the creations, which were periodically retouched, are now lost forever.

"It's very difficult to do it again, because many of the masters (who painted them) no longer exist," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Century Protest Police Business Traffic Anda Cuauhtemoc Mexico City Mexico March May All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

8 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

8 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

8 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

8 hours ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

8 hours ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.