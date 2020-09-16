UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oregon LPGA Event Shortened Over Wildfire Air Quality

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Oregon LPGA event shortened over wildfire air quality

Los Angeles, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :This week's Cambia Portland Classic LPGA Tour event in Oregon has been shortened to 54 holes due to poor air quality in the region caused by devastating wildfires, the LPGA Tour said Tuesday.

A statement said the tournament, due to tee off on Thursday, would now start on Friday at Portland's Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

"As we have said throughout recent months, 2020 has been the year of health and safety, and this situation is no different," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA's Chief Tour Operations Officer.

"Our meteorologist says that it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday, and we cannot risk the health of our players, staff, volunteers, broadcast crew and others at the golf course.

"This is not a choice we made lightly, but we are confident that this is the right decision." Poor air quality forced the closure of the course on Tuesday while Wednesday's scheduled Pro-Am had also been cancelled.

Infernos across California, Oregon and Washington state have burned more than five million acres (two million hectares) this year, killed dozens of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Portland, the largest city in Oregon, has been blanketed for days by a dense smog that has sent pollution meters soaring.

Related Topics

Poor Washington Portland Columbia 2020 Event From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

21 minutes ago

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Urged Maas to Abandon Further Politicizatio ..

20 minutes ago

Ex-Malian President Moussa Traore Dies Aged 83 - R ..

20 minutes ago

UNSC Adopts Draft Resolution to Appoint Libya Spec ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.