Oregon LPGA event shortened over wildfire air quality

Los Angeles, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :This week's Cambia Portland Classic LPGA Tour event in Oregon has been shortened to 54 holes due to poor air quality in the region caused by devastating wildfires, the LPGA Tour said Tuesday.

A statement said the tournament, due to tee off on Thursday, would now start on Friday at Portland's Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

"As we have said throughout recent months, 2020 has been the year of health and safety, and this situation is no different," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA's Chief Tour Operations Officer.

"Our meteorologist says that it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday, and we cannot risk the health of our players, staff, volunteers, broadcast crew and others at the golf course.

"This is not a choice we made lightly, but we are confident that this is the right decision." Poor air quality forced the closure of the course on Tuesday while Wednesday's scheduled Pro-Am had also been cancelled.

Infernos across California, Oregon and Washington state have burned more than five million acres (two million hectares) this year, killed dozens of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Portland, the largest city in Oregon, has been blanketed for days by a dense smog that has sent pollution meters soaring.