Organiser Doubts Zverev Will Play In Berlin Amid Kyrgios-Thiem Spat

Wed 08th July 2020

Berlin, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The organiser of a tennis tournament in Berlin next week doubts under-fire Alexander Zverev will play at his event with the German at the centre of a war-of-words between Nick Kyrgios and Dominic Thiem, who are also due in the line-up.

"It is anything but certain that Alexander Zverev will play with us," the Berlin tournament organiser Edwin Weindorfer told AFP subsidiary SID on Wednesday.

Kyrgios, Zverev, ranked seven in the world, and Dominik Thiem, ranked third, are all entered in Weindorfer's invitational tournament for men and women in Berlin, which starts Monday.

However, Weindorfer said Wednesday that he has not heard from Zverev's management and "still hopes that Sascha will play with us," but time is running out.

The presence of Zverev, Kyrgios and Thiem in Berlin would be an explosive mix with tensions running high.

Zverev, 23, sparked a spat between Kyrgios and Thiem over footage of the German partying in a busy bar despite pledging to "follow self-isolating guidelines" after playing in Novak Djokovic's coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.

"How selfish can you be?" Kyrgios wrote on Instagram at the time.

Last week, Weindorfer said he was considering refusing to allow Zverev to play in Berlin and warned he would have 'zero tolerance' of any player who parties during the exhibition tournament.

On Wednesday, Kyrgios said Thiem wasn't on the same "intellectual level" after the Austrian called his criticism "cheap" and claimed it was "bad luck" that Zverev was caught partying after promising to self-isolate.

Last week Kyrgios also exchanged verbal jabs with German legend Boris Becker, who called him a "rat" for singling out Zverev.

