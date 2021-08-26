UrduPoint.com

Organisers Announce Dates For Postponed Rugby League World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Organisers announce dates for postponed Rugby League World Cup

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Next year's Rugby League World Cup postponed from this year will take place from October 15 to November 19, organisers announced on Thursday.

The dates will see it slot in between the Commonwealth Games (July 28 - August 8) being hosted in the English city of Birmingham and the FIFA Football World Cup in Qatar (November 21 - December 18).

This year's World Cup was postponed in early August after the sport's top two nations Australia and New Zealand had withdrawn in July citing safety fears during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I am delighted that we have been able to announce the revised dates today and can now look forward to the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever in the autumn of 2022," said Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive.

The opening match and the men's and women's double-header finals will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle and Old Trafford in Manchester as was originally planned for this year's event.

Organisers are still in talks with host towns, cities and venues and hope to release a full match schedule by the end of this year.

Only three nations have won the tournament, with Australia the dominant force, having been crowned champions 11 times.

Related Topics

Football World Australia FIFA Qatar Newcastle Manchester Birmingham Old Trafford July August October November December Women Event From Best Top New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectation ..

Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectations, says Inzamamul Haq

3 minutes ago
 Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

8 minutes ago
 SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

14 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

25 minutes ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

29 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.