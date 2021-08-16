UrduPoint.com

Organisers Bar Spectators From Tokyo Paralympics Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus fears, organisers said Monday, as Japan battles record infections despite emergency measures in several parts of the country.

The decision for the Paralympics, which open on August 24, had been widely expected and follows similar rules in place for the Olympics.

The Games come with Japan facing a new wave of virus cases and states of emergency in place in six regions.

"More stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including no spectators," organisers said in a joint statement with local and national governments and the International Paralympic Committee.

The statement said an exception would be made to allow some school children to attend under a special programme.

But organisers emphasised children would only participate with "safety measures" and "where local authorities or school administrations request this in response to the wishes of parents and others".

"We hope that we can give dreams and hopes to as many children as possible through the Games," Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

Virus cases are surging across Japan, with over 20,000 new daily infections recorded in recent days, driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

Tokyo and five other areas are currently under a state of emergency that bans alcohol sales by bars and restaurants and limits their opening hours. The measure also caps event attendance at 5,000 people, or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

The government is expected to expand emergency measures to seven more regions on Tuesday, and extend the curbs already in place until mid-September, several weeks beyond their current timeframe.

