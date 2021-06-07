Organisers Cancel Controversial Far-right Jerusalem March
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:40 PM
Jerusalem, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Israeli right-wing organisers said they scrapped Thursday's planned march in Jerusalem due to a dispute with police over the parade's route.
Police did not authorise a bid by organisers to march through Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, prompting the organisers to cancel the march, a spokesperson for one of the groups said on Monday.