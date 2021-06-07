UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organisers Cancel Controversial Far-right Jerusalem March

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Organisers cancel controversial far-right Jerusalem march

Jerusalem, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Israeli right-wing organisers said they scrapped Thursday's planned march in Jerusalem due to a dispute with police over the parade's route.

Police did not authorise a bid by organisers to march through Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, prompting the organisers to cancel the march, a spokesperson for one of the groups said on Monday.

Related Topics

Police Jerusalem March

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

26 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.