Organisers confirm French Open to be delayed by a week

Paris, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :This year's French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

The main event at Roland Garros will now take place from May 30 to June 6, the French Tennis Federation announced, a delay that could enable more fans to attend if Covid-19 restrictions are eased by then.