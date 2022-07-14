Organizers of athletics worlds ask participants to wear masks at indoor places

EUGENE,United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Organizers of the World Athletics Championships have recommended that participants wear masks in indoor spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendation was made in a statement jointly released by World Athletics, the sport's world governing body, and the local organizing committee.

"Local authority Lane County Public Health today recommended that people wear masks in indoor spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"This aligns with the Covid protocol already established for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, but it is a timely reminder that the event organizers encourage the use of masks in all indoor spaces, which include hotels and other accommodation, indoor training and warm-up spaces, workspaces and meeting spaces, public-use bathrooms, as well as transportation and commercial properties.