Orlando City Beats Red Bulls To Extend Unbeaten Streak To Nine Games

Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Junior Urso scored the eventual winning goal in the 50th minute as Orlando City SC defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.

Orlando City improved to 8-2-5 on the Major League Soccer season and now have six wins, no losses and three draws in their last nine games.

Urso scored after a turnover by New York defender Jason Pendant to give Orlando City a 2-0 lead. Urso raced ahead and took a pass from Chris Mueller before blasting a shot into the left side of the New York goal.

Antonio Carlos and Daryl Dike also scored for Orlando City. Carlos scored in the final minute of stoppage time after officials used video review to overturn an offside call.

Orlando drew first blood, scoring in the 24th minute on a strong passing sequence which moved the ball to Dike. Dike eluded New York defender Aaron Long in the centre of the box and put a header past David Jensen.

Florian Valot scored the only goal for New York following a defensive miscue by Orlando City defender Kamal Miller. Miller's attempted clearing pass was intercepted by Valot, who traded passes with Daniel Royer before finishing off the scoring play.

The loss ended the Red Bulls' win modest streak at two games. They dropped to 6-7-2 on the season with 20 points.

New York had 11 shots but only three on goal. Red Bulls goalkeeper Jensen made two saves.

