Orlando Magic coach Clifford returns after dehydration scare

New York, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford returned to duty on Saturday after making a surprise exit due to dehydration from the team's NBA victory the night before at Minnesota.

Clifford departed during the third quarter of Orlando's 132-118 victory at Minnesota due to dizziness, handing over coaching duties to assistant Tyrone Corbin for the remainder of the contest while he was taken to a local hospital.

"After preliminary tests at the arena, Clifford was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and underwent further evaluation," the Magic said Saturday in a statement.

"Clifford was diagnosed with dehydration and was discharged from the hospital. He has rejoined the team and has been cleared to resume all coaching activities." Clifford, 58, took over as coach of the Magic in May 2018 after five seasons guiding Charlotte.

During the 2017-18 season, while coaching the Charlotte Hornets, Clifford took a break from coaching duties for six weeks because of severe headaches, later saying doctors told him they were caused by a heavy work schedule and lack of sleep.

In 2013, Clifford underwent a heart procedure to address blocked arteries after experiencing chest pain.