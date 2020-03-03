UrduPoint.com
O'Rourke Latest Ex-rival To Endorse Biden For US President

Umer Jamshaid Tue 03rd March 2020

Houston, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Former White House hopeful Beto O'Rourke announced Monday he is backing Joe Biden for president, the latest in a series of high-profile endorsements one day before the biggest voting day of the Democratic Primary schedule.

"I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden," O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, told a rally in Dallas that also featured former presidential candidate-turned-Biden-endorser, Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"In Joe Biden we have that man" who can beat President Donald Trump and "re-establish the moral authority of the United States," an animated O'Rourke told the crowd on the eve of Super Tuesday, when Texas and 13 other states cast ballots.

Your Thoughts and Comments

