Houston, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Former White House hopeful Beto O'Rourke announced Monday he is backing Joe Biden for president, the latest in a series of high-profile endorsements one day before the biggest voting day of the Democratic Primary schedule.

"I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden," O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, told a rally in Dallas that also featured former presidential candidate-turned-Biden-endorser, Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"In Joe Biden we have that man" who can beat President Donald Trump and "re-establish the moral authority of the United States," an animated O'Rourke told the crowd on the eve of Super Tuesday, when Texas and 13 other states cast ballots.