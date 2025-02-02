Orphanage - a revered service to humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) An orphanage plays a vital role in providing care, shelter and a nurturing environment to children who have lost their parents. It is a revered service to humanity as it gives these children an opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive, despite their challenging circumstances.

The initiatives to safeguard the wellbeing of orphaned children are manifestation of the community-driven efforts. It ensures that no child is left behind, and that they have the opportunity to build a bright future despite their early life struggles. It is an inspiring model of compassion and social responsibility.

Pakistan Sweet Homes is an exemplary initiative in this regard. Founded to provide a safe and loving environment for orphaned and destitute children, it offers not only basic necessities of life but also education, healthcare, and emotional support.

Talking to APP, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamurd Khan, expressed his gratitude to the donors of Sweet Homes for their dedication to providing education and engaging in children co-curricular activities at various locations. He stressed that these children represent the nation’s promising future, and investments made in them today will transform them into a productive workforce tomorrow.

He also highlighted Pakistan Sweet Homes as a significant initiative for needy children, urging everyone to contribute to its cause. There are several other orphanages in the country that provide shelter, education, and care for orphaned and abandoned children. Some well-known orphanages in Pakistan include: Edhi Foundation, The SOS Children's Village, Saylani Welfare, Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Aman Foundation.

Edhi Foundation is one of the largest and most recognized charity organizations in the country. The orphanages provide food, shelter, and education to children in need across the country. The Foundation has set-up 18 homes all over the country (seven homes are running at Karachi). As a whole, 8500 younger boys and girls including elder ladies and gents have been accommodated in 18 homes. Among them, are abandoned and orphan boys and girls, mentally retarded and physical disabled, as well as shelter-less and helpless male and female people are living in these exclusive Edhi homes.

The SOS Children's Village operates in cities like Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, offering homes for orphaned children and focusing on education and family-like care. Saylani Welfare Trust runs various programs for orphans, providing them with accommodation, food, education and healthcare.

Aman Foundation (Karachi) mainly focusing on health and education by offering support and care. These orphanages and organizations aim to provide a better future for children who have lost their parents, ensuring they receive love, care, and proper upbringing.

Prof. Dr. Ch. Rasheed Sal, Federal urdu University said that supporting orphanage initiatives is indeed a noble cause. It helps provide a safe, nurturing environment for children who have lost their parents. By investing in orphanages, “we can promote a sense of social responsibility, compassion and community, helping to build a more equitable and caring society”, he added.

Social activist Haseena Khan said that Orphanages can make a big difference in the lives of children who don’t have parents to look after them. Having access to food, shelter and education gives them a chance to grow up in a more stable environment, she added. When a child loses one or both parents, their life is changed forever.

Narrating his tale as an orphan child, Hamzah said, “I studied with Muslim Hands and later pursued further education with Sohdra and Punjab University. Now, at the age of 26, I have completed my master’s degree in education. I returned to Muslim Hands as an orphan sponsorship assistant”, he added.

He said, “I was four years old when my father died of a brain tumor. I have four brothers and one sister and all of us went to Muslim Hands schools. I feel that it is a huge opportunity for me to work at Muslim Hands.”

Hamzah is just one of the many graduates whose life has changed as a result of receiving sponsorship. His brothers have also made great achievements; one is currently studying Chemistry and the other works for a private institute.

