UrduPoint.com

Ortega A Shoo-in As Nicaragua Votes With Opposition Jailed, Exiled

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Ortega a shoo-in as Nicaragua votes with opposition jailed, exiled

Managua, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Nicaragua votes Sunday in discredited presidential elections stacked in favor of a fourth consecutive term for President Daniel Ortega -- his fifth overall -- with all viable challengers locked up or in exile.

Just over three years after massive protests against his rule and a violent crackdown that claimed over 300 lives, the 75-year-old is assured another five-year term with his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, 70, by his side.

The international community has already poured scorn on the vote that will take place in Central America's poorest country without international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country.

After 14 uninterrupted years in power, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) faces five challengers, though in name only.

They are all from right-wing parties, little known, and derided as Ortega collaborators.

Seven people with any real shot at the presidency are among 39 opposition figures detained in a brutal government clampdown that started in June.

Amid the suppression, fear vies with apathy among the country of 6.5 million people's 4.3 million eligible voters. Voting is not mandatory.

"There is no-one to vote for. Daniel (Ortega) has it in the bag, a woman of 46 told AFP at her home in Masaya, 35 km (20 miles) south of the capital Managua.

She asked not to be named. "One cannot talk. You'll go to jail," she said.

- All sewn up - A firebrand Marxist in his youth, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after the guerrilla ousting of US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle.

Returning to power in 2007, he has won re-election three times, becoming increasingly authoritarian and quashing presidential term limits.

Two-thirds of respondents in a recent Cid-Gallup poll said they would have voted for an opposition candidate on Sunday.

The favorite was Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro who is the only person to have beaten Ortega in an election, in 1990.

But Chamorro is under house arrest and six other presidential hopefuls are behind bars in conditions their family members say amounts to torture.

The seven are accused of unspecified attacks on Nicaragua's "sovereignty" under a law passed by a parliament dominated by Ortega allies, who also control the judicial and electoral branches.

Election authorities have banned the country's main opposition alliance, Citizens for Freedom, from contesting Sunday's vote, just like in 2016 when Ortega won unopposed.

Three political parties and dozens of civic organizations are prohibited.

- 'A complete sham' - The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, this week branded Ortega a "dictator" staging "fake" elections, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the process had no credibility.

Rights groups have also denounced the lack of democracy and on Friday, a grouping of Nicaraguan and international NGOs urged the United Nations to investigate "gross human rights violations" under Ortega's rule.

"These elections are a complete sham," said the group calling itself Colectivo 46/2.

"Ortega will continue in power... and the repression against those who defend human rights and think differently to the regime will likely worsen," it added.

Apart from about 150 political opponents known to be behind bars, more than 100,000 Nicaraguans, are in exile to avoid arrest -- mainly in Costa Rica, Miami and Madrid.

- 'Criminals' - For Ortega -- whose main allies are Venezuela, Cuba and Russia -- his jailed critics are not political prisoners but "criminals" seeking to overthrow him with US backing.

The wave of arrests has further soured ties with the United States and European Union who have imposed sanctions against Ortega family members and allies.

On Wednesday, the US Congress approved a law to ramp up the punitive measures.

But rather than force Ortega's hand, Nicaraguan political scientist Elvira Cuadra -- herself in exile -- told AFP she feared increasing international isolation would only aggravate economic and social deterioration and fuel already massive migration.

In the United States, Europe and other Latin American countries, opponents of the Ortega regime are planning protests for Sunday and agitating for a boycott of the vote.

In Nicaragua itself, gatherings of more than 200 people are banned, ostensibly as a coronavirus prevention measure.

More than 30,000 police and military have been deployed to guard 3,000 polling stations that are due to open at 13H00 GMT (7.00 am) and close eleven hours later.

The results, predictable as they are, are expected the same day.

Related Topics

Election Police United Nations Russia Europe Parliament Democracy Vote Jail European Union Wife Rosario Masaya Managua Madrid Same Alliance Miami United States Costa Rica Cuba Venezuela June Congress Criminals Women Sunday 2016 Dictator Family Media All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

38 minutes ago
 2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

8 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

8 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

8 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

8 hours ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.