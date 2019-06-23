Ortiz out of intensive care after shooting - wife

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been moved from intensive care and continues to improve almost two weeks after he was shot in the Dominican Republic, his wife said Saturday.

"David was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital," Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement released by the Red Sox.

"He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan." Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 while in a nightclub in his hometown of Santo Domingo. He was treated in the Dominican Republic before being flown to Boston for further surgery.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic said the 43-year-old known as "Big Papi" was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Prosecutors said Sixto David Fernandez, a businessman and friend of Ortiz, was the target of the attack.