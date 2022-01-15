UrduPoint.com

Osaka 'as Good As I Can Be' Ahead Of Australian Open Defence

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Osaka 'as good as I can be' ahead of Australian Open defence

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Naomi Osaka declared Saturday she was fully fit and ready to defend her Australian Open title, a week after pulling out of a warm-up event because her "body got a shock" from playing for the first time in four months.

The first tennis Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday with Japan's Osaka back at the scene of her 2019 and 2021 Melbourne Park triumphs after a long break and disrupted year during which she said she had suffered from depression.

But the 24-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion looked in good touch as she won three matches before withdrawing from the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a stomach niggle last week.

On Saturday she said that she felt "positive" again.

"I heal quite fast. I'm as good as I can be in this current moment," she told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"But athletes, we have niggles all the time. It's kind of impossible to play a Slam without feeling something." Osaka, who will open her campaign against Colombia's world number 53 Camila Osorio on Monday, endured an unhappy 2021 after winning her second Australian Open in February.

She pulled out of last year's French Open after being fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification after refusing to attend a news conference, withdrew from Wimbledon and ended her season after a shock third-round exit at the US Open.

"I would say that playing in the Australian Open means a lot to me. Of course it's not the first Slam that I won, but I feel like starting the year off here really kind of builds momentum throughout the year," said Osaka.

"There's like a different feeling I get when I come to Australia. Everyone is really warm and welcoming. I just remember all the tough battles that I've had here. It's definitely a very positive feeling." Osaka tumbled out of the top 10 last year and is seeded 13 in Melbourne, with the draw throwing up a potential blockbuster last-16 clash with world number one, Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

But Osaka said she didn't want to think about that yet.

"I'm the type of person that I don't look at the draw. I only look at the person I'm going to play," she said.

"I was literally out somewhere yesterday and someone told me about Barty.

"Don't tell me about anything. I'm just trying to get past the first round." Osaka conceded, though, that she was a fan of the Wimbledon champion, who will be targeting a maiden home Grand Slam triumph.

"I think she's the ideal number one. She's so consistent," she said of Barty.

"I think she's really amazing, she's always so positive. Her and her coach, they're always really nice to everyone that I can see.

"So, yeah, I really like her a lot."

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Threatened Melbourne Osorio Nice Osaka Japan Colombia February 2019 National University Australian Open Event All From Top Coach Wimbledon US Open Depression

Recent Stories

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

9 hours ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

9 hours ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

9 hours ago
 US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to De ..

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Jus ..

9 hours ago
 US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch a ..

US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch as Hypersonic, Still Assessing ..

9 hours ago
 Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.