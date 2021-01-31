UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Commits To Olympics But Admits Virus Is A Big Concern

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:30 AM

Osaka commits to Olympics but admits virus is a big concern

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka on Sunday said she was committed to competing in the delayed Tokyo Olympics, but believed public approval was crucial for the Games to go ahead this year.

Organisers are still adamant the Olympics can be held safely even if the coronavirus is not under control by the time the flame is lit on July 23.

The three-time Grand Slam champion admitted being worried by a recent poll that found 80 percent of the Japanese public were opposed to Tokyo hosting the event this year because of the pandemic.

Large parts of Japan are currently under a state of emergency to tackle a spike in coronavirus cases, with borders closed to almost all foreigners.

"My concern would be the general safety of everyone else because you're opening the country," Osaka said.

"Everyone is flying in from different places. I would just want the public to feel safe.

" The 23-year-old has been the poster girl of the 2020 Olympics and still hopes to represent Japan at her home Games.

"I will stay in my room for two weeks to play the Olympics," said Osaka, who lives in Florida.

"I missed out on the last one. Playing in Tokyo would be very special to me." World number nine Petra Kvitova, who won bronze in the women's singles in Rio, described the Olympics as a "fifth Grand Slam".

"I hope that the Olympics really will happen, for sure," she told reporters on Sunday.

"For me, the Olympic Games is very important."Second-ranked Simona Halep, who competed at the 2012 London Games but skipped Rio in 2016 due to concerns over the Zika virus, said vying for her first Olympic medal was her top priority this year.

"The main goal is a medal at the Olympics, to go there and be able to compete at the highest level," she told the WTA website.

Related Topics

World London Osaka Tokyo Florida Japan July Women Sunday 2016 2020 Olympics Bronze Event All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2021 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

10 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

10 hours ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.