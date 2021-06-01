UrduPoint.com
Osaka Crisis Throws Light On Stars' Mental Health And Media 'voyeurism'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open, after revealing her battle with depression and anxiety, has thrown the tournament into turmoil and cast a harsh light on the mental health of the sport's superstars.

The 23-year-old world number two, and four-time major winner, said she will now take a break from the sport, putting her participation at Wimbledon and even her home Olympics at risk.

Osaka was fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification from Roland Garros after she refused to honour mandatory media commitments.

She claims they are detrimental to her mental health and likened the traditional post-match news conference to "kicking people when they're down".

"There's a sense of voyeurism around how it presently works," wrote Peter Terry, a professor of psychology at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia on theconversation.

com, on Tuesday.

"Perhaps some want to see athletes crumble and break down into tears, having put them on a pedestal.

"Osaka is a young, introverted, anxious person. We should by now understand that sports stars are not super human, that they have the same doubts and mental health issues as everyone else." Terry worked with the WTA for over a decade and sat on a commission which drew up guidelines to help players avoid burn-out and deal with pressure when in their mid-teens.

One of the outcomes was ruling how many tournaments a player could enter before a certain age.

Osaka said her mental health struggles began in 2018 when she won the first of her four majors at the US Open in a controversial final against Serena Williams.

She was just 20, stood awkwardly courtside, covering her face with her visor.

