UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Cruises Into Second Round At Australian Open

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Osaka cruises into second round at Australian Open

Melbourne, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :World number three Naomi Osaka started her Australian Open in style Monday with an easy straight-sets victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as the delayed Grand Slam finally got under way.

The Japanese star faced a potentially tricky first-round contest against the world number 39, but made light work of the Russian 6-1, 6-2 in 68 minutes.

"I was really nervous coming into this match. I just wanted to play well," Osaka, who hit 18 winners, told a smattering of spectators on Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-year-old, seeded three in Melbourne Park, looked physically strong having withdrawn from the warm-up Gippsland Trophy in the semi-finals, blaming a long-standing shoulder problem.

Osaka, whose flashy attire included leggings and pink shoes, skirt and wristbands, won the first four games and continued the momentum as she relentlessly worked Pavlyuchenkova around the court with powerful groundstrokes.

The three-time Grand Slam winner stretched her streak to 15 matches unbeaten -- including the US Open final -- dating back 12 months.

Osaka, who won the 2019 Australian Open, plays former top 10 player Caroline Garcia of France or Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the second round.

Related Topics

World Russia France Melbourne Osaka Slovenia 2019 Australian Open From Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

8 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

8 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

8 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.