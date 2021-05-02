UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Dumped Out By Muchova In Madrid Second Round

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Osaka dumped out by Muchova in Madrid second round

Madrid, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka suffered a second-round exit at the Madrid Open on Sunday as the Japanese second seed lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to Karolina Muchova.

Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, has seven career hard-court titles, but has never managed to lift a clay- court trophy.

Playing her first clay-court event since the 2019 French Open, Osaka beat compatriot Misaki Doi in the first round, but she came unstuck against an opponent making her top 20 debut this week.

Muchova, who reached the last four in Melbourne this year, used a single break of serve to claim the opening set against the world number two.

Osaka, a quarter-finalist at Madrid two years ago, fell 3-1 behind in the second set but rallied to win the next five games and force a decider.

Muchova regrouped and broke Osaka early in the third set, and then again for a 5-1 lead, before sealing victory in just under two hours.

The Czech will meet Greek 16th seed Maria Sakkari or Estonia's Anett Kontaveit for a place in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Osaka Madrid Lead Estonia Sunday 2019 Australian Open Event Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

11 minutes ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

56 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

56 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.