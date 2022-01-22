UrduPoint.com

Osaka Inspires Anisimova To Talk About Mental Health 'hard Years'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Osaka inspires Anisimova to talk about mental health 'hard years'

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Amanda Anisimova is a big fan of Naomi Osaka for bringing athletes' mental health struggles into the spotlight over the past year -- an issue she can relate to.

The 20-year-old American, who beat the Japanese superstar on Friday to make the Australian Open fourth round, looked on the cusp of greatness in 2019 when she made the semi-finals of the French Open as a 17-year-old.

She beat defending champion Simona Halep before pushing the eventual champion Ashleigh Barty all the way in the last four.

The future looked bright but the death of her father soon after understandably devastated Anisimova, and her ranking slumped from a high of 21 in 2019 to 78 at the end of last year.

She admits that she went through some "hard years" and said Osaka highlighting her own personal problems was a breath of fresh air.

"For sure, just to spread awareness and try to get rid of the stigma around mental health. I think that we're in a completely different time now," she said.

"This generation is becoming more honest about all these kinds of things. I think it's great to see. I'm comfortable speaking about whatever, you know.

"I've gone through a couple of hard years, and I don't mind posting stuff on social media and just try to spread awareness for people who are also going through tough things.

"I think it's great to be relatable to other people who follow us. I think it's a great message." Osaka was making her return to Grand Slam tennis in Melbourne after a long break following a tearful third-round exit at the US Open in September -- the culmination of a difficult year where she was plagued by doubt and said she suffered depression.

Anisimova called her "really inspiring" and "authentic".

"I think she's just great, really fresh for the tour. I think she's really funny and sweet." Anisimova's reward for stunning Osaka is a clash with world number one Barty on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Australian has reeled off 57 consecutive service holds and will start as hot favourite, but Anisimova is full of confidence, playing with a rejuvenated freedom.

She won a second career title at the Melbourne Summer Set two weeks ago, ousted Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic before Osaka and is unbeaten in eight matches to highlight her immense quality.

"She's an amazing player. I look up to her a lot. I love her game. She's very consistent. She's a champion," the American said of Barty.

"So it's just going to be exciting to go up against her, another amazing opportunity for me."

Related Topics

Tennis World Social Media Melbourne Osaka Tokyo Turkish Lira September Sunday 2019 Gold Olympics Australian Open All From US Open Love Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd January 2022

2 hours ago
 White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

10 hours ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

10 hours ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.