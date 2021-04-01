Osaka officials want Olympic torch relay to skip city over virus: media

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Olympic torch relay should skip Osaka where coronavirus cases are spiking, the region's governor and the city's mayor said Thursday, local media reported.

Officials in Osaka would not immediately confirm the reported comments, which come as the government moves to impose new virus countermeasures in parts of Osaka and two other regions over rising infections.