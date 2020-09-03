UrduPoint.com
Osaka Sails Into Third Round As Giorgi Beaten

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:20 AM

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, demolishing Italy's Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

Japanese fourth seed Osaka needed only 1hr 9min to Swat aside Giorgi, the world number 74, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Osaka, the 2018 US Open champion, will now play Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the last 32 on Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

