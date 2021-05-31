UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Wants To Use French Open Media Boycott 'to Bring About Change', Says Coach

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Osaka wants to use French Open media boycott 'to bring about change', says coach

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The coach of Naomi Osaka says she is using her superstar status to force change with her controversial media boycott at the French Open.

"Naomi has the opportunity to use her status to address problems and to initiate things," Osaka's Belgian coach Wim Fissette told German magazine Der Spiegel.

"In the United States, the subject is very topical at the moment, as athletes want more freedom in dealing with the press.

"So that they are simply not threatened right away with punishment if they don't feel well for a day.

" On Sunday, officials at Roland Garros threatened Osaka, the world number two, with disqualification if she persists in boycotting media press conferences, which she claims are detrimental to her mental health.

The 23-year-old was fined $15,000 for refusing to attend a press conference after her opening 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romanian world number 63 Patricia Maria Tig.

Following her win, Osaka agreed only to a cursory on-court tv interview.

Related Topics

World Threatened German Osaka United States Sunday Media TV Coach

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

4 minutes ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

1 hour ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

1 hour ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.