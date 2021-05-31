Osaka wants to use French Open media boycott 'to bring about change', says coach

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The coach of Naomi Osaka says she is using her superstar status to force change with her controversial media boycott at the French Open.

"Naomi has the opportunity to use her status to address problems and to initiate things," Osaka's Belgian coach Wim Fissette told German magazine Der Spiegel.

"In the United States, the subject is very topical at the moment, as athletes want more freedom in dealing with the press.

"So that they are simply not threatened right away with punishment if they don't feel well for a day.

" On Sunday, officials at Roland Garros threatened Osaka, the world number two, with disqualification if she persists in boycotting media press conferences, which she claims are detrimental to her mental health.

The 23-year-old was fined $15,000 for refusing to attend a press conference after her opening 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romanian world number 63 Patricia Maria Tig.

Following her win, Osaka agreed only to a cursory on-court tv interview.