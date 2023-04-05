Close
Osasuna Reach Spain's Copa Del Rey Final For 1st Time Since 2005

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ANKARA , Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Osasuna on Tuesday qualified for Spain's Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2005 after eliminating Athletic Bilbao.

In the second leg of the semifinal, Osasuna took a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao's San Mames Stadium to reach the Spanish Cup final for the second time in history as they won the first leg 1-0.

In the 33rd minute, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams scored the opener in the six-yard box. The match went to extra time as the regular time was 1-0 for the home team.

After a cross, unmarked Pablo Ibanez scored the equalizer via a right-footed volley near the area in the 116th minute to take Osasuna to the 2023 Copa del Rey final, their first since 2005.

In the 2005 Copa del Rey final, Real Betis beat Osasuna 2-1 in Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao, who were eliminated on Tuesday evening, won the Copa del Rey for 23 times.

Barcelona are the record holders in this competition, having won 31 Spanish Cup titles.

On Wednesday, Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinals second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou after winning the first match 1-0 in Madrid.

Eder Militao's own goal led Barcelona to a narrow win over Real Madrid in the first leg.

Osasuna will face Barcelona or Real Madrid in the final on May 6 in Seville.

