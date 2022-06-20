Oscar eager to return to play for Shanghai Port

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Brazilian international Oscar expressed his eagerness to return to play after seeing Shanghai Port's defeat without him.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who came back to Shanghai from Brazil earlier this month, completed his mandatory two-week quarantine last Friday after missing the first five-rounds of Chinese Super League fixtures.

"So wish that I could join you guys on the field," he wrote on his social media on Sunday night when Shanghai Port succumbed to Wuhan Three Towns 2-1.

Shanghai Port have only six points after five rounds, and they will face Wuhan Yangtze River in their next league game on Saturday.