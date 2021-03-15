UrduPoint.com
Oscar Nominations Get Underway

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Oscar nominations get underway

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Nominations got underway Monday for the 93rd academy Awards, with streaming films like "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" expected to lead the pack alongside "Nomadland" in a crowded race.

The ceremony -- the climax of an awards season like no other thanks to coronavirus pandemic restrictions -- will be held on April 25.

The nominated movies, actors and filmmakers were being unveiled in a pre-dawn announcement, with industry watchers placing "Nomadland" -- which swept early award season prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards -- in pole position for best film.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

