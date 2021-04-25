UrduPoint.com
Oscar Nominees In Main Categories

Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Oscar nominees in main categories

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the nominees in key categories for the 93rd academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Mank" leads the nominations with 10, but experts have picked road movie "Nomadland" as the one to beat in several top categories including best picture.

- Best picture - "The Father" "Judas and the Black Messiah" "Mank" "Minari" "Nomadland" "Promising Young Woman" "Sound of Metal" "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - Best director - Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" David Fincher, "Mank" Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round" Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" - Best actor - Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" Gary Oldman, "Mank" Steven Yeun, "Minari" - Best actress - Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" - Best supporting actor - Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Leslie Odom, Jr.

, "One Night in Miami" Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal" Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah" - Best supporting actress - Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" Olivia Colman, "The Father" Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari" - Best international feature film - "Another Round" (Denmark) "Better Days" (Hong Kong) "Collective" (Romania) "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia) "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Best animated feature - "Onward" "Over the Moon" "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" "Soul" "Wolfwalkers" - Best documentary feature - "Collective" "Crip Camp" "The Mole Agent" "My Octopus Teacher" "Time" - Best original screenplay - "Judas and the Black Messiah" - Will Berson and Shaka King "Minari" - Lee Isaac Chung "Promising Young Woman" - Emerald Fennell "Sound of Metal" - Darius Marder and Abraham Marder "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - Aaron Sorkin - Best adapted screenplay - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern "The Father" - Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller "Nomadland" - Chloe Zhao "One Night in Miami" - Kemp Powers "The White Tiger" - Ramin Bahrani - Films with five or more nominations - "Mank" - 10 "The Father" - 6 "Judas and the Black Messiah" - 6 "Minari" - 6 "Nomadland" - 6 "Sound of Metal" - 6 "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - 6 "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - 5 "Promising Young Woman" - 5 bur-ft/bgs/sst

