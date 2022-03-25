Oscar nominees in main categories

UrduPoint.com

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," an eerie psychological Western about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana, leads with 12 nods, followed by sci-fi epic "Dune" at 10, and "Belfast" and "West Side Story" tied at seven.

- Best picture - "Belfast" "CODA" "Don't Look Up" "Drive My car" "Dune" "King Richard" "Licorice Pizza" "Nightmare Alley" "The Power of the Dog" "West Side Story" - Best director - Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car" Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza" Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story" - Best actor - Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos" Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!" Will Smith, "King Richard" Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" - Best actress - Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter" Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers" Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" Kristen Stewart, "Spencer" - Best supporting actor - Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast" Troy Kotsur, "CODA" Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog" J.

K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos" Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" - Best supporting actress - Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter" Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Judi Dench, "Belfast" Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog" Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard" - Best international feature film - "Drive My Car" (Japan) "Flee" (Denmark) "The Hand of God" (Italy) "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan) "The Worst Person in the World" (Norway) - Best animated feature - "Encanto" "Flee" "Luca" "The Mitchells vs the Machines" "Raya and the Last Dragon" - Best documentary feature - "Ascension" "Attica" "Flee" "Summer of Soul" "Writing with Fire" - Best original screenplay - "Belfast" - Kenneth Branagh "Don't Look Up" - Adam McKay and David Sirota "King Richard" - Zach Baylin "Licorice Pizza" - Paul Thomas Anderson "The Worst Person in the World" - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier - Best adapted screenplay - "CODA" - Sian Heder "Drive My Car" - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe "Dune" - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth "The Lost Daughter" - Maggie Gyllenhaal "The Power of the Dog" - Jane Campion - Films with six or more nominations - "The Power of the Dog" - 12 "Dune" - 10 "Belfast" - 7"West Side Story" - 7"King Richard" - 6.

