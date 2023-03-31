Oscar Pistorius: Olympian hero turned disgraced killer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At the 2012 London Olympics, before 80,000 roaring fans and a constellation of camera flashes, it took Oscar Pistorius 45.44 seconds to become a global icon.

The South African's 400-metre sprint was the first time in history that a double-amputee had raced at the Olympic Games.

It capped an Olympian triumph over adversity for Pistorius. His journey from a child with disability to a world-class athlete seemed to embody the very best of sporting endeavour and the human spirit.

Then in the early hours of Valentine's Day, 2013, at his upmarket Pretoria home, he shot and killed his 29-year-old model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

He later said he had believed her to be an intruder.

Pistorius's world imploded and his 2014 trial saw him sit for months in a windowless courtroom.

A sparkling career was cut short, sponsors dumped him and he was forced to sell his homes to cover mounting legal bills.

A five-year conviction for manslaughter was upgraded to murder on appeal and in July 2016, he was sentenced to six years, less than half the minimum term for the charge.

The athlete had sobbed, shaken and vomited in the dock as details of his lover's brutal death were examined in excruciating detail as the world watched transfixed.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled that jail term to 13 years and five months after the state appealed that it had been unduly lenient.

Prosecutors had argued that Pistorius failed to show genuine remorse.

"He's not only broke, but he is broken, there is nothing left," lawyer Barry Roux told his sentencing hearing in 2016.

Now a decade after the killing, he is facing a parole hearing that could see him released early from prison.