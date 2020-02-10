UrduPoint.com
Oscar Winners In Main Categories

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:40 AM

Oscar winners in main categories

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

South Korean film "Parasite" was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes -- for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.

Best picture: "Parasite" Best director: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite" Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" Best actress: Renee Zellweger, "Judy" Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time.

.. in Hollywood" Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" Best international feature film: "Parasite" (South Korea) Best animated feature: "Toy Story 4" Best documentary feature: "American Factory" Best original screenplay: "Parasite" - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won Best adapted screenplay: "Jojo Rabbit" - Taika WaititiBest original score: "Joker" - Hildur GudnadottirBest original song: "(I'm Gonna) love Me Again" from "Rocketman".

